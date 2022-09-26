Insider Selling: Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) Director Sells $39,533.76 in Stock

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) Director Maria Pinelli sold 13,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total value of $39,533.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,033 shares in the company, valued at $59,297.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Archer Aviation Stock Performance

ACHR opened at $2.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.87. Archer Aviation Inc. has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $9.43. The company has a quick ratio of 15.31, a current ratio of 15.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Archer Aviation from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Archer Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer Aviation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Archer Aviation

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACHR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BBR Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

