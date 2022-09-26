Insider Selling: Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) CEO Sells $414,784.00 in Stock

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) CEO Jeffry M. Householder sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.62, for a total value of $414,784.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,055 shares in the company, valued at $5,062,309.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Chesapeake Utilities Price Performance
Shares of CPK opened at $125.83 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $130.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.50. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.43 and a fifty-two week high of $146.30.
Chesapeake Utilities Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.54%.
Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile
Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.
