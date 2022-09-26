Insider Selling: Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) CEO Sells $127,883.70 in Stock

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) CEO John M. Mellor sold 6,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $127,883.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 372,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,905,738.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOMO opened at $16.80 on Monday. Domo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.41 and a 52-week high of $95.50. The company has a market capitalization of $575.67 million, a P/E ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.63.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $75.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.70) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Domo, Inc. will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Domo by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,224,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,516,000 after acquiring an additional 87,504 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Domo by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,102,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,337,000 after acquiring an additional 60,090 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Domo by 24.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,419,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,775,000 after acquiring an additional 276,217 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Domo by 2.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,094,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,434,000 after acquiring an additional 28,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Domo by 21.4% during the first quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,985,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DOMO. Cowen decreased their price objective on Domo from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Domo from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Domo from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Domo from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

