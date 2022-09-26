Insider Selling: Pivotree Inc. (CVE:PVT) Insider Sells 453,000 Shares of Stock

Pivotree Inc. (CVE:PVT – Get Rating) insider BURGUNDY ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD. sold 453,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.50, for a total transaction of C$1,585,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,647,375 shares in the company, valued at C$9,265,812.50.

Pivotree Trading Down 4.1 %

PVT stock traded down C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$3.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Pivotree Inc. has a 52 week low of C$3.10 and a 52 week high of C$5.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$93.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$3.45.

Pivotree Company Profile

Pivotree Inc designs, integrates, deploys, and manages digital platforms in commerce, data management, and supply chain for retail and branded manufacturers in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Professional Services and Managed Services. The company offers a combination of application support and managed hosting with digital strategy and software implementation services.

