Insider Selling: Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Sells 937 Shares of Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total transaction of $137,139.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,324,791.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $146.32. The company had a trading volume of 7,738,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,290,693. The firm has a market cap of $146.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 270.96, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.05. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $144.79 and a one year high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have commented on CRM. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $218.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Salesforce from $207.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $399,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at $8,302,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 12,040 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 18.5% during the first quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 21,635 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

