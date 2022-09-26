Insider Selling: Sanara MedTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTI) Insider Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Sanara MedTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTI – Get Rating) insider Shawn M. Bowman sold 1,000 shares of Sanara MedTech stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $27,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,359.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Sanara MedTech Stock Down 0.4 %
NASDAQ:SMTI traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.21. 37,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,464. Sanara MedTech Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.41 and a 52 week high of $38.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.77.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Sanara MedTech from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th.
Sanara MedTech Inc develops, markets, and distributes wound and skin care products to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and post-acute care settings in the United States. It offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen powder and gel that are used in a range of surgical specialties to help promote patient healing; Biako¯s Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Cleanser, a patented product that disrupts extracellular polymeric substances to eradicate mature biofilm microbes; Biako¯s Antimicrobial Wound Gel, an antimicrobial hydrogel wound dressing helps against planktonic microbes, as well as immature and mature biofilms; and Biako¯s Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Irrigation Solution.
