Insider Selling: Sanara MedTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTI) Insider Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Sanara MedTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTI – Get Rating) insider Shawn M. Bowman sold 1,000 shares of Sanara MedTech stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $27,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,359.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sanara MedTech Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:SMTI traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.21. 37,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,464. Sanara MedTech Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.41 and a 52 week high of $38.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.77.

Get Sanara MedTech alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Sanara MedTech from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Sanara MedTech

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. North Run Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Sanara MedTech by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 8,811 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Sanara MedTech by 8.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanara MedTech by 54.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanara MedTech during the second quarter valued at $229,000. Institutional investors own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Sanara MedTech Inc develops, markets, and distributes wound and skin care products to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and post-acute care settings in the United States. It offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen powder and gel that are used in a range of surgical specialties to help promote patient healing; Biako¯s Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Cleanser, a patented product that disrupts extracellular polymeric substances to eradicate mature biofilm microbes; Biako¯s Antimicrobial Wound Gel, an antimicrobial hydrogel wound dressing helps against planktonic microbes, as well as immature and mature biofilms; and Biako¯s Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Irrigation Solution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sanara MedTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanara MedTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.