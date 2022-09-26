Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Price Target Raised to C$230.00

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$220.00 to C$230.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IFCZF. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$215.00 to C$220.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$210.00 to C$215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$210.00 to C$215.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$206.00 to C$229.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$230.00 to C$227.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $218.20.

Intact Financial Price Performance

Intact Financial stock opened at $144.81 on Friday. Intact Financial has a fifty-two week low of $123.42 and a fifty-two week high of $157.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $148.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.53.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

