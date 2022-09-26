Intrinsic Value Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Intrinsic Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,451 shares during the quarter. CarMax accounts for 1.5% of Intrinsic Value Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in CarMax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $327,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CarMax by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CarMax by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 3,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CarMax alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $146.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CarMax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.56.

Insider Transactions at CarMax

CarMax Stock Down 0.1 %

In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total value of $1,473,836.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,613. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total value of $1,473,836.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,613. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $324,552.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,769 shares in the company, valued at $823,496.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,103 shares of company stock worth $3,445,847. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KMX traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $79.40. The company had a trading volume of 29,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,414. The company has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.40. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.00 and a 1-year high of $155.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.74 and a 200-day moving average of $94.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.05. CarMax had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About CarMax

(Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.