Intrinsic Value Partners LLC Sells 1,600 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intrinsic Value Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,086 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Intel comprises about 3.2% of Intrinsic Value Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. DZ Bank cut shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.96.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.48 on Monday, hitting $27.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,351,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,578,164. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $27.19 and a 1-year high of $56.28. The stock has a market cap of $111.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.26%.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

