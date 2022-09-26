Intrinsic Value Partners LLC Takes Position in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

Intrinsic Value Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ENOV. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Enovis during the first quarter worth about $7,814,000. Argent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Enovis during the first quarter worth about $470,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Enovis during the first quarter worth about $5,203,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Enovis during the first quarter worth about $905,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Enovis during the second quarter worth about $371,000. Institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Enovis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENOV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Enovis to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Enovis in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Enovis in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Enovis in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on Enovis in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.17.

Insider Activity

Enovis Trading Down 1.0 %

In other news, SVP Bradley J. Tandy sold 3,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $195,898.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,409.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Enovis stock traded down $0.49 on Monday, hitting $47.57. The stock had a trading volume of 13,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,656. Enovis Co. has a twelve month low of $46.79 and a twelve month high of $164.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.14.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Enovis had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $395.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enovis Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Enovis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enovis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.