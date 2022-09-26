Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Bender Robert & Associates

Bender Robert & Associates lowered its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,240 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical accounts for 7.2% of Bender Robert & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $18,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ISRG. Investment Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 768 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total transaction of $1,343,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,570.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $17,176,815.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,811,494.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total transaction of $1,343,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,570.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,162 shares of company stock valued at $22,062,916 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ISRG. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $225.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $319.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $2.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $187.99. The stock had a trading volume of 94,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,072,575. The stock has a market cap of $67.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.31. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.83 and a 52 week high of $369.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $218.90 and its 200 day moving average is $232.56.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

