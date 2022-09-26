Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY)

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 3,500 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 93% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,812 put options.

ViewRay Price Performance

Shares of VRAY stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.54. 21,333 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,331,089. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.25. ViewRay has a 1-year low of $2.39 and a 1-year high of $8.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market cap of $640.78 million, a PE ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.10.

Get ViewRay alerts:

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). ViewRay had a negative net margin of 131.20% and a negative return on equity of 75.54%. The company had revenue of $22.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.57 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that ViewRay will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in ViewRay by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 296,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in ViewRay by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,552 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in ViewRay by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 34,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 5,522 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in ViewRay by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 268,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 6,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ViewRay by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 6,985 shares during the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on ViewRay from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on ViewRay from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

ViewRay Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guided radiation therapy systems to image and treat cancer patients in the United States, France, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides MRIdian, which is an MRI guided radiation therapy system that addresses beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ViewRay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViewRay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.