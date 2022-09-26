IOI Token (IOI) Price Reaches $0.13 on Major Exchanges

IOI Token (IOI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. Over the last seven days, IOI Token has traded down 14.6% against the dollar. One IOI Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000666 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. IOI Token has a market capitalization of $5.98 million and approximately $656,851.00 worth of IOI Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005220 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00011072 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000057 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070481 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10774867 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About IOI Token

IOI Token’s genesis date was March 5th, 2021. IOI Token’s total supply is 46,883,720 coins. IOI Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOI Token’s official website is traderacemanager.com.

IOI Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Trade Race Manager (TRM) is an ecosystem for gamers and traders powered by Defi and NFTs to bring users lifetime rewards, that add an element of gaming to make trading a fun experience. With TRM, users can trade cryptocurrencies in a different way, where traders may bet on themselves and compete against each other in many trading contests, known as races with the unique blockchain tokens called nonfungible tokens which represent racing car and much more.”

