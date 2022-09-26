iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $4.80 on Monday, reaching $219.33. 1,746,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,519,845. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $218.00 and a 1-year high of $292.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $246.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.54.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

