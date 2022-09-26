iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stake Raised by Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $4.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $219.39. The stock had a trading volume of 121,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,605. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $246.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.54. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $218.00 and a 12 month high of $292.05.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

