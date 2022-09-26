iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Shares Purchased by Essex Savings Bank

Essex Savings Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ITOT. JB Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 5,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA ITOT traded down $0.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $81.17. 334,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,974,109. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.65 and a fifty-two week high of $108.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.10.

