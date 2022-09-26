iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) is Stone House Investment Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 316,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,447 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up approximately 12.0% of Stone House Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $26,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESGU. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10,978.8% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,302,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 63,722,308 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,645,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,146,375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774,442 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,284,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,018 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,726,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,865 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,974,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,889 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $81.06. 46,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,387,117. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.29. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $80.64 and a 52 week high of $108.91.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.