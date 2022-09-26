iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Purchased by Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,316 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF makes up 3.6% of Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. owned 0.12% of iShares MBS ETF worth $25,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Lindenwold Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 19,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 192,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,515,000 after buying an additional 68,425 shares in the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $708,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 862,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,879,000 after buying an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MBB stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $91.77. 14,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,092,944. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.23. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $91.92 and a 1 year high of $108.35.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.197 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

