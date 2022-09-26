iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Acquired by Tfo Tdc LLC

Tfo Tdc LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Tfo Tdc LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Tfo Tdc LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACWI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 32.9% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 183.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

ACWI traded down $1.04 on Monday, reaching $78.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,532,380. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.98. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.91 and a fifty-two week high of $107.46.

