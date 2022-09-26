iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by Carlson Capital Management

Carlson Capital Management lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 177,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,388 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises about 0.7% of Carlson Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $7,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 32,575,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,366,000 after purchasing an additional 281,195 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4,249.2% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,689,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 19,236,645 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,829,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,235,000 after buying an additional 1,112,901 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,617,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,840,000 after buying an additional 483,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,373,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,973,000 after buying an additional 77,432 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:EFV traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.52. 5,480,636 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.85. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

