iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Money Concepts Capital Corp

Money Concepts Capital Corp reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,358 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QUAL. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14,046.3% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,952,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 6,903,604 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 78.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,423,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,121 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4,521.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 743,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 727,469 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $40,957,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 519.8% during the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 347,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,783,000 after purchasing an additional 291,423 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

QUAL stock traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $107.29. 1,691,528 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.27.

