iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 706,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,782 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 7.1% of Ellevest Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $75,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $103.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,806,595. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $103.09 and a twelve month high of $116.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.07.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

