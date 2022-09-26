iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stake Boosted by Stone House Investment Management LLC

Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 221.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,974 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 0.3% of Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MUB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,306,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,349,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026,477 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,461,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,216,472,000 after purchasing an additional 617,023 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,989,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $696,424,000 after purchasing an additional 444,154 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,124,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $561,879,000 after purchasing an additional 308,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,506,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $523,969,000 after purchasing an additional 337,527 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $102.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,806,595. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $103.09 and a one year high of $116.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.53 and its 200-day moving average is $107.07.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

