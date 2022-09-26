iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Bought by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 96.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,139 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $7,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TIP. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Clarity Financial LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 14,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 7,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $1.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $105.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,415,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,246,452. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.39. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $105.79 and a 12-month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

