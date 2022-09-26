iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Shares Purchased by Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Capital Management LP increased its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 63,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC increased its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 118.1% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 27.4% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WT Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 22.1% in the first quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TFLO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.49. 1,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,277. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.39. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $50.49.

