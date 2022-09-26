ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $49.61

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $49.61 and last traded at $49.92, with a volume of 69035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Mizuho raised ITOCHU from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

ITOCHU Trading Down 2.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ITOCHU

ITOCHU ( OTCMKTS:ITOCY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter. ITOCHU had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $24.72 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that ITOCHU Co. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ITOCHU by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 508,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,409,000 after buying an additional 23,196 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of ITOCHU during the second quarter worth approximately $307,000. FCA Corp TX purchased a new position in shares of ITOCHU during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of ITOCHU by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

ITOCHU Company Profile

ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells fiber and garment materials, textiles fabrics, apparel, and industrial materials; and imports lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.

