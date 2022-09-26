ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $49.61

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $49.61 and last traded at $49.92, with a volume of 69035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.25.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Mizuho raised ITOCHU from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th.
ITOCHU Trading Down 2.6 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.21.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ITOCHU
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ITOCHU by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 508,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,409,000 after buying an additional 23,196 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of ITOCHU during the second quarter worth approximately $307,000. FCA Corp TX purchased a new position in shares of ITOCHU during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of ITOCHU by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
ITOCHU Company Profile
ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells fiber and garment materials, textiles fabrics, apparel, and industrial materials; and imports lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ITOCHU (ITOCY)
- Three Consumer Stocks That Could Outperform In Q4
- Comcast is an Asset Bonanza Priced Cheap
- Will Synthetic Biology Firm Amyris Post Net Income In 2024?
- Can Caterpillar Claw Higher in a Falling Market?
- Is Dave & Buster’s Immune to High Inflation and Lower Spending?
Receive News & Ratings for ITOCHU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITOCHU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.