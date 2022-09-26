Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Stock Position Lifted by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,110 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Jack Henry & Associates makes up approximately 2.7% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. JGP Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $13,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 580.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 9,036 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter worth about $12,578,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 927,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,906,000 after purchasing an additional 100,517 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 191,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,961,000 after acquiring an additional 7,484 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

JKHY traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $184.18. 8,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,481. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $199.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.53. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.50 and a 52-week high of $212.62.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $482.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.30 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 26.99%. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on JKHY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.00.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Get Rating

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Featured Stories

