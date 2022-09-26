Jefferies Financial Group Raises BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) Price Target to $21.00

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $14.00 to $21.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BLU. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of BELLUS Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of BELLUS Health from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLU opened at $10.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.03. BELLUS Health has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $12.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 0.07.

BELLUS Health ( NASDAQ:BLU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). BELLUS Health had a negative net margin of 442,331.25% and a negative return on equity of 30.40%. As a group, research analysts predict that BELLUS Health will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BELLUS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $61,544,000. Boxer Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of BELLUS Health by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 3,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,760,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of BELLUS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $19,714,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of BELLUS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $39,731,000. Finally, Commodore Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of BELLUS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $25,153,000. 76.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough (RCC) and other cough hypersensitivity indications. Its lead product candidate includes BLU-5937, an antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of RCC and chronic pruritus.

