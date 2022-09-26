Jefferies Financial Group Raises BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) Price Target to $21.00

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $14.00 to $21.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BLU. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of BELLUS Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of BELLUS Health from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.
BELLUS Health Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BLU opened at $10.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.03. BELLUS Health has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $12.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 0.07.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BELLUS Health
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BELLUS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $61,544,000. Boxer Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of BELLUS Health by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 3,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,760,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of BELLUS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $19,714,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of BELLUS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $39,731,000. Finally, Commodore Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of BELLUS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $25,153,000. 76.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About BELLUS Health
BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough (RCC) and other cough hypersensitivity indications. Its lead product candidate includes BLU-5937, an antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of RCC and chronic pruritus.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BELLUS Health (BLU)
- Can Caterpillar Claw Higher in a Falling Market?
- Is Dave & Buster’s Immune to High Inflation and Lower Spending?
- Should These 3 Top-Performing Mid-Caps Be On Your Watchlist?
- Will Wall Street’s Enthusiasm About Datadog Lead To Big Gains?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/19 – 9/23
Receive News & Ratings for BELLUS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELLUS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.