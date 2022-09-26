JGP Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,109 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $5,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hormel Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Hormel Foods during the first quarter worth $33,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 5,067.8% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,778,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,744,430 shares during the last quarter. 39.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HRL shares. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods to $44.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of Hormel Foods stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,830,943. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $40.48 and a 52 week high of $55.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.12.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,428.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

