JGP Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $2,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in Public Storage by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in Public Storage by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 81 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Public Storage by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Stock Down 1.0 %

PSA traded down $3.03 on Monday, reaching $292.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,526. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $331.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $341.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $51.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.33. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $291.89 and a fifty-two week high of $421.76.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.14%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PSA shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $367.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Public Storage from $465.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Public Storage from $410.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com raised Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Public Storage from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.58.

Insider Activity at Public Storage

In related news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total value of $18,235,606.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 175,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,959,814.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Public Storage news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total value of $18,235,606.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 175,449 shares in the company, valued at $61,959,814.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total value of $70,702.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,915,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,670 shares of company stock valued at $18,599,374 over the last three months. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Public Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Further Reading

