JGP Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Analog Devices makes up 1.8% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $8,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,807,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,785,221,000 after purchasing an additional 218,505 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 13.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,338,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,542,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,178 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,141,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,344,732,000 after purchasing an additional 247,249 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $1,092,374,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 12.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,863,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $638,185,000 after acquiring an additional 419,114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,657,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,657,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $2,318,820.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,225.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,700 shares of company stock valued at $8,827,200 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.0 %

ADI traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $141.86. The company had a trading volume of 137,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,625,161. The company has a market capitalization of $72.96 billion, a PE ratio of 39.04, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.16. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $138.50 and a one year high of $191.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $161.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, August 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.53.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

