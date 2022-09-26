JGP Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,474 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DHR. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of DHR stock traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $263.48. 59,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,622,697. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $331.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $191.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.88.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.78%.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at $20,171,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at $20,171,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,906 shares of company stock worth $11,823,179. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Danaher from $317.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.75.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Further Reading

