JMP Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX)

JMP Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $427.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ARGX. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on argenx from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on argenx from $375.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on argenx from €390.00 ($397.96) to €430.00 ($438.78) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on argenx from $460.00 to $471.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a downgrade rating on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $404.31.

Get argenx alerts:

argenx Stock Down 3.8 %

argenx stock opened at $343.20 on Thursday. argenx has a 12-month low of $249.50 and a 12-month high of $403.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $373.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $341.66. The stock has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of -19.80 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On argenx

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($3.81) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.76) by $0.95. argenx had a negative return on equity of 49.45% and a negative net margin of 538.17%. The firm had revenue of $85.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.05 million. As a group, analysts expect that argenx will post -15.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 3.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,377,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,237,000 after acquiring an additional 182,835 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 6.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,974,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,680,000 after acquiring an additional 294,228 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 51.9% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,545,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,456,000 after acquiring an additional 527,812 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 12.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 739,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,138,000 after acquiring an additional 79,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 17.5% during the first quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 587,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,245,000 after acquiring an additional 87,500 shares in the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About argenx

(Get Rating)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.