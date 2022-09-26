JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) Shares Acquired by Keudell Morrison Wealth Management

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 329,521 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AMJ traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.49. The company had a trading volume of 15,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,833. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.95. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 1-year low of $16.47 and a 1-year high of $23.16.

