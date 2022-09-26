JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “GBX 1,900” Price Target for GSK (LON:GSK)

GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 1,900 ($22.96) price objective by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 43.70% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GSK. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,975 ($23.86) price objective on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group set a GBX 1,850 ($22.35) price target on GSK in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($21.75) price target on shares of GSK in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded GSK to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 1,630 ($19.70) to GBX 1,430 ($17.28) in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($18.12) price target on shares of GSK in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GSK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,706.25 ($20.62).
Shares of LON:GSK traded up GBX 9 ($0.11) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 1,322.20 ($15.98). The stock had a trading volume of 8,286,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,881,450. GSK has a 12-month low of GBX 1,280.92 ($15.48) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,824.40 ($22.04). The stock has a market capitalization of £53.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,159.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,485.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,639.83.
GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
