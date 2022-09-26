KCCPAD (KCCPAD) One Day Volume Tops $9.00

KCCPAD (KCCPAD) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 25th. One KCCPAD coin can currently be purchased for $0.0074 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges. KCCPAD has a total market cap of $184,065.20 and approximately $9.00 worth of KCCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, KCCPAD has traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get KCCPAD alerts:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004802 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000206 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00047445 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000551 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $310.61 or 0.01645859 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00041916 BTC.

KCCPAD Coin Profile

KCCPAD (KCCPAD) is a coin. It launched on July 12th, 2021. KCCPAD’s total supply is 136,144,011 coins and its circulating supply is 25,000,000 coins. KCCPAD’s official Twitter account is @KCCPad_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KCCPAD

According to CryptoCompare, “KCCPAD is a deflationary launch pad, there is a 1% fee for selling, a 25% fee for early unstaking and projects will need to commit to buying and burning tokens to launch their IDOs.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KCCPAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KCCPAD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KCCPAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KCCPAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KCCPAD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.