Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $15.98

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.98 and last traded at $15.99, with a volume of 7835 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.34.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is 105.50%.

In other Kennedy-Wilson news, Director Stanley R. Zax purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.15 per share, for a total transaction of $635,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 458,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,327,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kennedy-Wilson news, Director Stanley R. Zax purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.15 per share, for a total transaction of $635,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 458,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,327,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Mary Ricks sold 62,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $1,187,900.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 2,031,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,708,247.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KW. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 87,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 15,295 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,038,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,801,000 after acquiring an additional 93,965 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,199,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,655,000 after acquiring an additional 22,062 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 104.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 192,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,597,000 after acquiring an additional 98,200 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,258,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,933,000 after acquiring an additional 17,814 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

