Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,043 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10,828.6% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 765 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 215.7% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 947 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. 57.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WBA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.75.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of WBA traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.78. 36,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,948,496. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.12. The company has a market capitalization of $28.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.38 and a 12 month high of $55.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 30.97%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Further Reading

