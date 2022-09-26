Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Buys 3,160 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Collective Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 28,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 208,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,060,000 after buying an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 617,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,227,000 after buying an additional 11,382 shares in the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 26.8% during the second quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 73,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,231,000 after acquiring an additional 15,420 shares during the period. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 162,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,185,372. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $82.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.27.

