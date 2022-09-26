Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,352 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,878 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 950,643 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 390,581 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,364 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on VRTX. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $291.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.65.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total value of $3,565,846.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,383,365.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total transaction of $3,565,846.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,383,365.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 22,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.93, for a total transaction of $6,739,039.89. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,761,342.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 196,831 shares of company stock valued at $56,532,979 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of VRTX traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $283.64. The stock had a trading volume of 17,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.36. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $176.36 and a 52-week high of $305.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $287.02 and its 200 day moving average is $274.24. The firm has a market cap of $72.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.45.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.20. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

