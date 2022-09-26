Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $1.77 on Monday, reaching $277.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,024,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,257,156. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $307.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.90. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $269.28 and a 1 year high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.519 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

