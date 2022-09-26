Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Has $775,000 Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Accenture were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 4.9% in the second quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,331 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 5.1% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 69,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares during the period. Well Done LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 3.5% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in Accenture by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 40,102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,134,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Field & Main Bank raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,756 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on ACN. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.26.

Accenture Price Performance

NYSE ACN traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $259.05. 21,029 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,389,082. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $299.35. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $256.20 and a 1 year high of $417.37. The company has a market cap of $163.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,248,555.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,680,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,248,555.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

