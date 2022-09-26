KeyCorp Cuts Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target to $115.00

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.97 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $141.00 to $114.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $125.64.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

FIS stock opened at $80.29 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12 month low of $78.77 and a 12 month high of $126.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.85. The stock has a market cap of $48.81 billion, a PE ratio of 58.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.78.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 39,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $3,672,359.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 846,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,907,127.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 39,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $3,672,359.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 846,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,907,127.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $7,205,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,598 shares in the company, valued at $11,853,031.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 207,240 shares of company stock valued at $18,934,354. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity National Information Services

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Dodge & Cox purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $572,490,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at $562,481,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 11,686.3% during the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 4,055,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $407,293,000 after buying an additional 4,021,488 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,213,281 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,734,671,000 after buying an additional 3,742,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 14.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,642,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,474,610,000 after buying an additional 3,075,338 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

See Also

