Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) rose 4.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.44 and last traded at $11.42. Approximately 4,797 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 319,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.93.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 159,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 25,031 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the first quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 118,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,603 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 811,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,071,000 after acquiring an additional 99,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 666.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.22% of the company’s stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

