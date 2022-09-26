Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $18.23

Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.23 and last traded at $18.42, with a volume of 148093 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.97.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Komatsu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Komatsu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th.
Komatsu Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.04.
About Komatsu
Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment; and forest and industrial machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including rope shovels, continuous miners, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, bulldozers, motor graders, dump trucks, mini excavators, utility equipment, and other mining equipment.
