Kroger (KR) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Kroger (NYSE: KR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 9/20/2022 – Kroger was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 9/13/2022 – Kroger had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $53.00 to $54.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 9/13/2022 – Kroger had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG to $57.00.
- 9/12/2022 – Kroger had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $43.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 9/12/2022 – Kroger had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $51.00 to $54.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.
- 9/12/2022 – Kroger was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 9/8/2022 – Kroger had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $60.00 to $55.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 9/6/2022 – Kroger had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $51.00.
Shares of NYSE KR traded down $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.39. The company had a trading volume of 163,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,732,917. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $38.22 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.
Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $34.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.44 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Kroger by 17.8% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 4.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 1.3% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 2.9% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.
The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.
