Kroger (NYSE:KR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.95-$4.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.96. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on KR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Kroger to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kroger from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.89.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Trading Down 1.4 %

KR stock opened at $44.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Kroger has a twelve month low of $38.22 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.23.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. Kroger had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The business had revenue of $34.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kroger will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.61%.

Institutional Trading of Kroger

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Kroger by 1.9% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Kroger by 3.4% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Kroger by 3.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kroger by 4.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 50.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kroger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.