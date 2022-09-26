Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $10.88

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.88 and last traded at $10.92, with a volume of 2091 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KRO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th.

Kronos Worldwide Trading Down 1.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.05.

Kronos Worldwide Announces Dividend

Kronos Worldwide ( NYSE:KRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $565.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.71 million. Kronos Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 8.05%. Research analysts forecast that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Kronos Worldwide’s payout ratio is 51.01%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,265,641 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,161,000 after buying an additional 63,844 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,163,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,581,000 after buying an additional 35,980 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 0.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,226,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,566,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 955,037 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,823,000 after buying an additional 16,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 1.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 904,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,035,000 after buying an additional 9,796 shares during the last quarter. 15.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

