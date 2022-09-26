Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Purchased by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in Lam Research by 71.7% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 79 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 3.6% in the second quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 8,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 98.8% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 8.2% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 8.1% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Lam Research from $650.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Lam Research from $575.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays lowered Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $625.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. B. Riley lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $625.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lam Research from $550.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $610.30.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded down $9.31 on Monday, hitting $371.25. The company had a trading volume of 50,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,820. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $373.58 and a 12-month high of $731.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $459.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $470.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.36.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.31 by $1.52. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 37.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a $1.725 dividend. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.07%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

