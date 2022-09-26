Lanceria (LANC) Price Hits $0.0018 on Top Exchanges

Lanceria (LANC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. During the last seven days, Lanceria has traded 15.5% lower against the dollar. One Lanceria coin can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lanceria has a market cap of $630,000.00 and $7,552.00 worth of Lanceria was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004686 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000206 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00046926 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000549 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $316.21 or 0.01651106 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00036232 BTC.

Lanceria Profile

Lanceria is a coin. It launched on March 23rd, 2021. Lanceria’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins. Lanceria’s official Twitter account is @lancerialabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lanceria is lanceria.io/exchanges.

Lanceria Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lanceria is building the definitive freelancing platform using blockchain technology, AI, lower fees and a streamlined workflow for independent contractors and businesses.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lanceria directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lanceria should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lanceria using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

